Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $25.41.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.