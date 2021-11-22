Avondale Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $473.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.35 and its 200 day moving average is $389.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

