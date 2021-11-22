Avondale Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,137.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $489.06 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

