Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 89,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.