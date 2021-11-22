Avondale Wealth Management Buys 116 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63.

