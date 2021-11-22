Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.