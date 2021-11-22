Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATHM. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.48.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Autohome has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

