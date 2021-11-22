Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $898,534.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00092268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.53 or 0.07239196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.98 or 1.00293867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

