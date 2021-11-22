Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.01

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.01 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 8736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

