Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ATKR opened at $111.65 on Friday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

