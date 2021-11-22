Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

