Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.
Atico Mining Company Profile
