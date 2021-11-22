AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £131.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,812.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,479.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

