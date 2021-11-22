Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ASBFY stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

