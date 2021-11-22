Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

AHKSY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

