Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.