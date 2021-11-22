ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,942 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ARKK traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.68. 84,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

