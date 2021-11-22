Arista Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

ANET stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,948 shares of company stock worth $205,665,786. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

