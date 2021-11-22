Arion Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,933.32 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00090654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.44 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,193.70 or 1.00434263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,031,723 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.