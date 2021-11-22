Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

