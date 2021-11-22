Arden Trust Co Sells 738 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 48.7% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.