Arden Trust Co Sells 2,023 Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQLV opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $41.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

