Arden Trust Co Purchases 5,748 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $330.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

