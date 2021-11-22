Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 136,375 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

