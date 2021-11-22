Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.37. Arcimoto has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcimoto by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 152,321 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

