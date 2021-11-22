Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

