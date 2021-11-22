Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AQST opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.