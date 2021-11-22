Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

