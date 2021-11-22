AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otter Tail by 22.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $69.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

