AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Superconductor worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.