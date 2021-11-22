AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.33 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.