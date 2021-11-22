AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

