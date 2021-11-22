AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 179.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.27 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

