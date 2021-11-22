AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 747.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,761 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.