AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

