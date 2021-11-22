Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.02. 13,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,927. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. Aptiv has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

