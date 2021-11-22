Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.