Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

