Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 391,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 46,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Apple by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 13,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 97,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

