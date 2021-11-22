Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arden Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

