Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 424.27 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.