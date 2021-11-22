ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $108.62 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 76,850,615 coins and its circulating supply is 76,704,365 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

