Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

