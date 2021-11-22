Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Angi by 7.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 116,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

