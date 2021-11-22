Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 171,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

