AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $90.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $114.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $314.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,344. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.