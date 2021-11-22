Analyzing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Endeavor Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.22 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endeavor Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.11%. Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Endeavor Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

