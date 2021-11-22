Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $127.13 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,963 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 172.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

