Analysts Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $202.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

