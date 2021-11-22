Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.64.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$48.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.