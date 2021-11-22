Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $184.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

